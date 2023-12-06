South Bend boasts nation's tallest outdoor Christmas tree this year

The public is invited to a tree lighting Thursday evening for what organizers say is the nation’s tallest fresh-cut outdoor decorated Christmas tree this year.

The tree has been placed behind the Inn at St. Mary’s on Indiana 933 North. It’s an 87-foot Norway Spruce, and it’s seven feet taller than this year’s Rockefeller Plaza tree in New York city. Weighing in at 18,000 pounds, it boasts 750 ornaments and 10,500 lights.

No word on how much water is needed every morning to keep the needles from falling onto the carpet.

The tree was cut down fresh in South Bend. It will be lit at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

There’s no admission cost but if you attend you’re invited to donate to the Center for the Homeless. The center really needs adult winter coats, especially men’s size extra large, along with waterproof winter gloves. The center also needs winter hats, tight knit or fleece; hand warmers, towels and washcloths; underwear of all sizes; twin sheets; pillows; cough drops; cereal; instant individual oatmeal packets; and snacks, such as small bags of chips, nuts or granola bars.