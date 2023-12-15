Impeachment inquiry passes this week, but border deal likely won't

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd invite the Associated Press’s Darlene Superville and Fox News’ Chad Pergram to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss how the GOP’s impeachment inquiry of President Biden, approved this week, is overshadowing the 2024 presidential race, as well as the political pressure Biden is facing to make a deal on immigration before lawmakers go on holiday break.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.