How can Hoosiers find jobs online without falling victim to employment scams?

How can Hoosiers avoid employment scams when looking for jobs online? One member of our audience was curious.

Heather Clary is a spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Kentucky and South Central Indiana – an organization that works to accredit businesses that give consumers trusted information.

She said the biggest way Hoosiers can deter scams when looking for jobs online is to remain aware of red flags and be vigilant in research.

Clary said one of the biggest warning signs to watch out for when looking for jobs is employers who draw you away from company sites, or don’t want to chat face-to-face.

“If they don't want to talk to you on the telephone or via some video chat like Zoom, that could be a red flag,” she said. “Most employers are going to want to speak to you and hear you're speaking to them and answering their questions.”

She said job scammers are also more likely to lure potential employees away from company sites, and attempt to chat on websites such as Facebook or Google Meet.

Clary said another way to differentiate legitimate or illegitimate jobs on these sites is looking at how much information is offered about the position and company.

“What kind of schedule are you going to receive this on? How are you going to receive this pay? Is it going to be direct deposit? Are you going to be a contract employee? Are you going to be a salaried employee?" Clary said. "All of that information is going to be very important before you accept any kind of a job. And if they're very iffy on that, that's going to be a big red flag to run away.”

Clary adds trusted companies also typically ask for information from applicants. She said if a job promises a large salary or little hours without asking for information about the candidate, it may be worth it to feel wary.

“They're going to want you to complete various forms, tax forms, job applications, possibly references,” she said. “If they're hardly asking for any of that information, that's a big red flag, because people are usually not too keen on hiring you without finding out everything they can.”

Clary said the BBB has a list of reputable businesses and charities on its website that consumers can check while searching for jobs and companies.

She encourages Hoosiers to be vigilant and do their research before accepting or interviewing for positions.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.