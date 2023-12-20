Indiana plans to invest more than $600 million in improvements for rest areas over next 10 years

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to invest more than $600 million in rest area improvements over the next 10 years. These improvements will apply to 21 rest areas and welcome centers throughout the state.

The construction of two new welcome centers is underway. This includes Clear Creek Welcome Center, which is on I-70 near the Illinois border, and Black River Welcome Center, which is on I-64 eastbound. Six more welcome centers will be constructed during the project.

For new and existing rest areas, INDOT plans to improve and/or build restrooms, water fountains, driving information vending services, picnic areas and other tourism- and traveler-related services.

The project will also add more than 1,100 additional parking spots for semi-trailers at these rest areas and welcome centers. Some rest areas may also have additional amenities, such as showers, for truck drivers.

The project will also shut down several rest areas — including the Wolcott Rest Area – which has stops northbound and southbound on I-65 in western Indiana. This also includes the eastbound Nancy Hanks rest area near Evansville.

A full list of upcoming changes is below:

