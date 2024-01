WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre presenting La Cage aux Folles. The story of Saint-Tropez nightclub manager Georges and Albin, his romantic partner and star attraction. Adventures ensue when their son brings home his fiancée and future in-laws, including an ultra-conservative politician. February 2nd through 11th in the Wilson Auditorium. More information is available at SBCT.org.