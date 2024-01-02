Political tension in Israel: Supreme Court strikes down judicial overhaul, Hamas war continues

Political divisions reignited in Israel after the country’s Supreme Court struck down a key part of the government’s plan to weaken the judiciary. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the war against Hamas in Gaza will go on for “many more months.”

