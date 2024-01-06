Fresh Air Weekend: Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin on 'Maestro'; Rose Previte

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

To become the 'Maestro,' Bradley Cooper learned to live the music: In his new biopic Maestro, Cooper was determined not to imitate the legendary Leonard Bernstein. Instead, the actor worked with conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin to find his own rhythm.

Two strangers grapple with a hazy 'Memory' of the past in this unsettling film: Peter Sarsgaard is a man with early-onset dementia and Jessica Chastain is a single mother with a traumatic past in a film about two people who come into each other's lives at just the right time.

Restaurateur Rose Previte shares recipes she learned from women around the world: Previte's restaurants serve food inspired by her extensive travels and the home-cooked Lebanese dishes of her childhood. Her new cookbook is Maydān: Recipes from Lebanon and Beyond.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

