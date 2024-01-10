This 21-year-old boxer will compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Featherweight boxer Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Maryland, recently qualified for the 2024 Olympics this summer. Both his coach and mother say it took a lot of training and community support to get him to this level. And although Harvey may be one of the best amateur boxers in the U.S., he downplays his success.

Hector Alejandro Arzate of WAMU reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.