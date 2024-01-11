Ice levels on the Great Lakes reach record lows

This winter, the Great Lakes are looking a little less frozen. The ice cover on the lakes is at a 50-year low due to unusually warm winter weather. And while there may still be time for this year’s ice levels to go up, the Lakes have seen an overall downward trend in ice cover over the past few decades.

We hear more from James Kessler, physical scientist at the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

