Mark Phillabaum is a media sponsor For the Love of Art Fair. Contemporary to traditional arts. The two day showcase features nearly 50 artists with paintings, fine woodwork, sculptures, wearable art and more including live music at the South Bend Century Center for only two days Saturday and Sunday February 17-18 For the Love of Art Fair is an opportunity to mingle with others while enjoying music, and beautiful expressions of creative skill and imagination. Details online at ForTheLoveOfArtFair.com.

