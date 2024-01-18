MOIPEI at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center

Support comes from the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center in Benton Harbor, Michigan, presenting the vocal trio MOIPEI. The two-night engagement begins Feb. 14 with a Valentine Dinner Cabaret in Grand Upton Hall featuring selections from the Great American Songbook and beyond following the meal. The next night, MOIPEI shines in the Hanson Theatre with “From the Land of the Lion to the Big Apple” featuring numbers from the Valentine performance plus new selections for another not-to-miss night of vocal magic. For information and tickets visit TheMendelCenter.com/events.