Chocolatier's dinosaur museum delayed but plans spring opening

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:12 PM EST
1 of 5  — Dinosaur museum pic 1.jpg
2 of 5  — Dinosaur museum pic 3.jpeg
3 of 5  — Dinosaur museum pic 2.jpg
The Indiana Dinosaur Museum under construction.
4 of 5  — Dinosaur museum pic 5.jpg
The Indiana Dinosaur Museum under construction.
The Indiana Dinosaur Museum under construction.
5 of 5  — Dinosaur museum pic 4.jpg
The Indiana Dinosaur Museum under construction.

Like the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs, the pandemic nearly brought an end not only to South Bend Chocolate Company, but to owner Mark Tarner’s plans to create a dinosaur museum.

But help from federal, state and local governments has saved the plans.

Tarner, who hunts dinosaur artifacts in his free time, is building the Indiana Dinosaur Museum on Lincolnway West, just west of the U.S. 31 bypass. The site also will house his chocolate production facility, another Public House bar and restaurant, a farm experience and more tourist attractions.

On Monday the South Bend Common Council will consider the chocolatier’s request to extend a property tax break it granted in 2019. Tarner says the pandemic has delayed the project. With so much of his sales in places that shut down during the pandemic – stores, airports, hospitals – Tarner says he and his wife had to deplete their savings to keep the company going, and they were on the verge of bankruptcy.

"It's really been a journey but I think all great things have their trials and troubles," Tarner says. "We're getting there. It's going to be great for South Bend and great for the state of Indiana. Not only our company survived, but the project is going to kind of, I hope, change the West Side, survived as well."

Tarner says he plans to open the new complex in late April or early May.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
