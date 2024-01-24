Vesper Chorale presents: Shared Roots, Sacred Stories

WVPE is a media sponsor for Vesper Chorale presenting Shared Roots, Sacred Stories. This concert of sacred music performed by the Vesper Chorale and the Children’s Choir of Michiana features Hebrew scriptures and other sacred poetry. The music honors different religious traditions, values, and themes while illustrating what we hold in common, rather than what divides us. February 25th at 3 pm at the Kern Road Mennonite Church. More at MusicalArtsIndiana.org.