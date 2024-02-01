© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Supreme Court unseals Rokita's confidential agreement to public reprimand

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 1, 2024 at 6:58 PM EST
Todd Rokita claps his hands together while standing in the House balcony. Rokita is a White man with dark, graying hair, wearing a suit and tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Attorney General Todd Rokita maintained that his comments after his public reprimand by the Indiana Supreme Court did not contradicted the confidential agreement he entered into as part of the reprimand.

The Indiana Supreme Court Thursday made public a confidential agreement entered into by Attorney General Todd Rokita when he was publicly reprimanded by the court last year.

The discipline stemmed from comments made by the attorney general about Dr. Caitlin Bernard after she publicly discussed providing abortion care to a 10-year-old Ohio child who had been raped.

The state attorney disciplinary commission asked the court to unseal the confidential agreement because it argued Rokita’s statement issued after the public reprimand called into question his sincerity.

In its decision to unseal the agreement, the Supreme Court noted that Rokita did not object to making it public. And it said there is no sensitive information being released.

The confidential agreement doesn’t appear to contain any information that wasn’t already public.

In a statement, Rokita maintained that he never contradicted the agreement.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith