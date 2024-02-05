Drugs like Ozempic can help weight loss, but not without ethical and health concerns

By now, most people have heard of injectable weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro — developed half a decade ago to treat diabetes and now approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

It turned out that they were effective for that purpose and as a way to lose weight. So much so that people were willing to shell out about $1,000 a month for off-label prescriptions for the shots, which were in such high demand that some diabetics who relied on them couldn’t get them.

Though they’re now approved for weight loss, some, including New York University bio-ethicist Art Caplan, are raising ethical concerns around the expensive drugs for people who might not need them — something which can ultimately cause soaring medical costs, questionable benefits and an easy-fix ‘cure’ that doesn’t include healthy lifestyle choices.

Caplan joins host Robin Young to discuss the issue.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

