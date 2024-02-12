© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend Civic Theatre presents: August Wilson’s "The Piano Lesson"

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 12, 2024 at 11:19 AM EST

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre’s presentation of
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. A battle is brewing in a Great Depression era
family. Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, The Piano Lesson centers on the family debate
regarding their prized heirloom piano. The story sets out to explore the possibility
of acquiring a sense of self-worth by denying one’s past. March 15th through 24th
in the Wilson Auditorium. More at SBCT.org