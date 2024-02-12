South Bend Civic Theatre presents: August Wilson’s "The Piano Lesson"

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre’s presentation of

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. A battle is brewing in a Great Depression era

family. Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, The Piano Lesson centers on the family debate

regarding their prized heirloom piano. The story sets out to explore the possibility

of acquiring a sense of self-worth by denying one’s past. March 15th through 24th

in the Wilson Auditorium. More at SBCT.org