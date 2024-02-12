South Bend Civic Theatre presents: August Wilson’s "The Piano Lesson"
WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre’s presentation of
August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson. A battle is brewing in a Great Depression era
family. Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, The Piano Lesson centers on the family debate
regarding their prized heirloom piano. The story sets out to explore the possibility
of acquiring a sense of self-worth by denying one’s past. March 15th through 24th
in the Wilson Auditorium. More at SBCT.org