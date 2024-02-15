2023 Black History Month Specials

Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 PM - Langston Hughes - I Too Sing America

Langston Hughes, an enduring icon of the Harlem Renaissance, is best-known for his written work, which wedded his fierce dedication to social justice with his belief in the transformative power of the word. But he was a music lover, too, and some of the works he was most proud of were collaborations with composers and musicians. I, Too, Sing America: Music In The Life Of Langston Hughesis a one-hour radio special that shines a light on Hughes's lesser-known musical compositions. This documentary will include recordings of select pieces of Hughes’ musical works, some of which were never performed again in their entirety after their original production. It will also feature archival interview tape of William Grant Still discussing Troubled Island.

Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 PM - Sound Opinions Presents: Music of the Civil Rights Movement

Sound Opinions explores the music of the Civil Rights Era. From Bob Dylan to Odetta to the Staples Singers, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot remark upon the impact music made on the fight for civil rights in the 1960s.