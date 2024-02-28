ExxonMobil is suing investors over proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions

ExxonMobil is suing a pair of investors over a shareholder proposal that called for the oil and gas company to accelerate cuts in its greenhouse gas emissions. If Exxon succeeds, shareholder advocates worry the case could usher in a wave of similar lawsuits by other corporations and chill shareholder activism on the issue of climate change.

NPR’s Michael Copley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.