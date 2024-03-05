© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New satellite is designed to track methane emitted from the oil and gas industry

By Michel Martin,
Julia Simon
Published March 5, 2024 at 5:03 AM EST

A team of scientists and environmentalists has launched a satellite into space in order to hunt for planet-heating methane emissions.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Julia Simon
Julia Simon is the Climate Solutions reporter on NPR's Climate Desk. She covers the ways governments, businesses, scientists and everyday people are working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. She also works to hold corporations, and others, accountable for greenwashing.