Healthcare Headlines - Indiana lawmakers proposed legislation that would create hurdles for educators

Indiana lawmakers proposed legislation that would create additional hurdles for educators that want to teach human sexuality. Senate Bill 128 would require school boards to approve all materials used in classrooms to teach it. Tammie Carter fears the legislation could lead to less sex ed in Indiana schools. She’s the CEO of Life Smart Youth — a nonprofit that provides a variety of health education programs to more than 100 Indiana school districts. WFYI investigative education reporter Lee Gaines spoke with Carter about the bill.

