‘The Sauce’ EP 38: Featuring neo-classical pianist BlkBox, author, adventurer, historian Aaron Herman, and New Zealand trumpeter Andy Watts.

Returning for its April installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, April 8th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features neo-classical pianist BlkBox, author, adventurer, historian Aaron Herman, and New Zealand trumpeter Andy Watts. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.