The Sauce with Dawn Burns
A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)

‘The Sauce’ EP 38: Featuring neo-classical pianist BlkBox, author, adventurer, historian Aaron Herman, and New Zealand trumpeter Andy Watts.

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 14, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
Photos provided by BlkBox, Aaron Herman and Andy Watts
Returning for its April installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, April 8th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode features neo-classical pianist BlkBox, author, adventurer, historian Aaron Herman, and New Zealand trumpeter Andy Watts. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.

“The Sauce” is made possible in part, with support from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.” Visit cfsjc.org
