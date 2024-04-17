Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM on 88.1 WVPE with support from Greencroft Middlebury.
Healthcare Headlines: Parkinson's Awareness Month
April is Parkinson's Awareness Month. In this segment, Shelli Harmon-Baker speaks with Kris Kurtz Ohlson-fitness coach at Beacon Health & Fitness who leads the Parkinson’s support group. Also, we'll speak to Lacie Klopfenstein about CLIMB, the Parkinson’s fitness class. If you or a loved one needs information, here are some helpful links...
Parkinson’s Support group
Best Medicine schedules and program information including CLIMB