Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM on 88.1 WVPE with support from Greencroft Middlebury.

Healthcare Headlines: Parkinson's Awareness Month

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 17, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT

April is Parkinson's Awareness Month. In this segment, Shelli Harmon-Baker speaks with Kris Kurtz Ohlson-fitness coach at Beacon Health & Fitness who leads the Parkinson’s support group. Also, we'll speak to Lacie Klopfenstein about CLIMB, the Parkinson’s fitness class. If you or a loved one needs information, here are some helpful links...
