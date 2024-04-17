Regional Champions: Osbert Mwijukye from Robert Weed

This feature will show how iNDustry Labs enables local companies to advance our economic capabilities through investments in talent and technology. It also helps students to get a better education because of their interactions with local companies. We'll be speaking with area business leaders to get their stories. This week, the spotlight is on Osbert Mwijukye, a former ESTEEM student at the University of Notre Dame. He is now leading company transformation projects for product development at Robert Weed.

