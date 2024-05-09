WVPE is a media sponsor for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Lerner Theatre

WVPE is a media sponsor for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, appearing at the Lerner Theatre on Friday, June 14th at 8 PM. Now in their 30th year, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s original horn-infused music and high energy show aims to introduce the genre to a new and younger generation, while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy. The show blends a fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland. More information about Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at the Lerner on June 14th is available at TheLerner.com.