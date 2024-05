Find a book excerpt here.

V.V. Ganeshanathan is this year’s recipient of the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction, which honors women and non-binary writers. Ganeshanathan’s book “Brotherless Night” explores how the Sri Lankan civil war changed the lives of one young Tamil woman and her family.

We revisit host Deepa Fernandes’ conversation with Ganeshanathan from April 2023.

