WVPE is a media sponsor for the 36th annual Elkhart Jazz Festival June 20-23

WVPE is a media sponsor for the 36th annual Elkhart Jazz Festival. This year’s headliners* include the Connie Han Trio, Keb’ Mo’, Bria Skonberg, the Count Basie Orchestra with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, David Hilliker’s Jazz Tribute, and Truth In Jazz with special guest Dave Bennett. In addition, dozens of other jazz artists will be performing throughout the event. The jazz festival runs June 20th through the 23rd in downtown Elkhart. More information is available at ElkhartJazzFestival.com