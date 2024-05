WVPE is a media sponsor for Martinis and Music in the lobby at Goshen Theater on Thursday, June 20th, from 5 to 7 PM. We’ll have live music performed by Rafael Chavez and featured bartender Jami Hawkins will serve a signature cocktail. Martinis and Music, every third Thursday at Goshen Theatre, is open to all aged 21 and above. More information is at GoshenTheater.org.