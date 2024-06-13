© 2024 WVPE
Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM on 88.1 WVPE with support from Greencroft Middlebury.

Healthcare Headlines: Dr. M. Shakil Aslam discusses a new, non-invasive heart imaging system

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 13, 2024

Beacon is the first healthcare system in Indiana, and among the first community hospitals in the nation, to adopt a groundbreaking diagnostic technology for heart patients. The new, non-invasive heart imaging system, called CathWorks FFRangio. Shelli Harmon-Baker talks to Dr. M. Shakil Aslam who is an interventional cardiologist.

