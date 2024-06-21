The Whistle Pigs at The History Museum sponsored by WVPE

The Whistle Pigs take center stage on July 26th as The History Museum presents this night of music, food, and fun in the Historic Oliver Gardens sponsored by WVPE. The seven-piece band is a close-knit family of musicians who perform all the favorites in contemporary, classic rock, jazz, and rhythm and blues. Guests can bring lawn chairs or blankets for a perfect spot on the lawn (no chairs are provided). The Landing is on deck with food and drink favorites for purchase (no carry-in, please). This lively, classy yet casual event is a perfect way to experience summer. Tickets can be purchased online BY CLICKING HERE or at the door for $10. The ticket price for museum members is $5 until July 14, then $10.

