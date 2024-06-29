'Wait Wait' for June 29, 2024: With Not My Job guest Christian Mcbride
This week's show was recorded at the Mann Center in Philly with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Christian McBride and panelists Dulcé Sloan, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Peter Grosz. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Presidential Hoarse Race; A Change for The Change; A New Way to Be Bored on Board
Panel Questions
Stuck In Space
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories of unique lawsuits, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Jazz bass legend Christian McBride on Bass Pro Shops
Jazz bassist Christian McBride plays our game called “Bass Pro? Meet Bass Pro!” Three questions about Bass Pro Shops.
Panel Questions
Running for Love; The Greater Outdoors
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Taylor Swift Side Effects; Furry Caddies; An Adorably Repugnant Pup
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after rawdogging flights, what will be the next weird thing people will do on planes.
