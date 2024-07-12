WVPE is a media sponsor for Envirofest - Saturday, August 10, from 3 to 8 PM on Island Park in downtown Elkhart, presented by the Elkhart Environmental Center. EnviroFest is the region’s largest environmental festival with vendor and exhibitor booths by environmental and sustainable businesses and organizations. Envirofest features music from Big Daddy Dupree’s Broke & Hungry Blues Band, plus a silent auction, a kids area, food, drinks, and more! Visit ElkhartEnvirofest.com for more details.