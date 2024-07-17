Regional Champions: Isabella Nuñez

Isabella Nuñez is a rising Senior chemical engineering student at Notre Dame. Isabella participated in an Industry Labs applied learning course where she worked on a project for H.B. Fuller related to determining the amount of material/time to purge during product transitions and model the extruder. Isabella is currently interning with HB Fuller for the second summer in a row. We are excited to share her story as talent retention is a big part of LIFT's mission and it's great to hear from an intern who is having a positive experience in the region.