Regional Champions
This feature will show how iNDustry Labs enables local companies to advance our economic capabilities through investments in talent and technology. It also helps students to get a better education because of their interactions with local companies.

Regional Champions: Isabella Nuñez

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 17, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT

Isabella Nuñez is a rising Senior chemical engineering student at Notre Dame. Isabella participated in an Industry Labs applied learning course where she worked on a project for H.B. Fuller related to determining the amount of material/time to purge during product transitions and model the extruder. Isabella is currently interning with HB Fuller for the second summer in a row.  We are excited to share her story as talent retention is a big part of LIFT's mission and it's great to hear from an intern who is having a positive experience in the region.
Tags
Regional Champions