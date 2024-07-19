WVPE is a media sponsor for the River Bend Film Festival

WVPE is a media sponsor for the twenty-first annual River Bend Film Festival, August 30th and 31st in Goshen. This year’s festival celebrates independent film making and includes guests and filmmakers from around the world, diverse perspectives, and cultural exchanges. Over 60 films will be screened, with mixers, screenwriter awards, and a wrap party at Goshen Brewing Company. Details and ticket information about River Bend Film Festival is available at RiverBendFilmFest.com