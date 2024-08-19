© 2024 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The South Bend Civic Theatre presents The Play That Goes Wrong

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published August 19, 2024 at 4:49 PM EDT

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre’s presentation of the comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong. This play within a play centers around the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society’s performance of a 1920s murder mystery. During opening night, a plethora of mishaps befall the cast that quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. October 4th through the 6th in O’Laughlin Auditorium at Saint Mary’s College. More information at sbct.org.