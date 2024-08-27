The Elkhart Civic Theatre Presents: "KECT on the Air" broadcast on 88.1 WVPE
KECT on the Air, an original play written and directed by Elkhart Civic
Theatre Executive Director Dave Dufour, will air on 88.1 WVPE on Monday,
Sept. 30, at 7 PM.
This play premiered at the Bristol Opera House in April 2024. Music for
KECT on the Air was written by Dufour and Will Fancher, a Chicago-based
songwriter, comedy director, and playwright. Karen Huff is provided music
direction and Brenda Summers, musical accompaniment.
In the show, Act 1 is a detective story, with the hero, Dash Duffy, tracking
down a missing artifact following the murder of a shady nightclub owner in
1940s Los Angeles.
Act 2 is a western adventure with Ray Ridgely and Ronnie Blake hot on the
trail of a bank robber and his gang, trying to return stolen valuables to an
orphanage in old California. Each story contains its fair share of camp
humor and heroic exploits.
KECT on the Air is performed as a live radio play, with each actor
portraying several characters and moving between microphones in each
scene. To enhance the studio atmosphere, the show also features an
announcer, musical accompaniment, commercials, and sound effects
produced on stage. More information HERE.