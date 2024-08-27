The Elkhart Civic Theatre Presents: "KECT on the Air" broadcast on 88.1 WVPE

KECT on the Air, an original play written and directed by Elkhart Civic

Theatre Executive Director Dave Dufour, will air on 88.1 WVPE on Monday,

Sept. 30, at 7 PM.

This play premiered at the Bristol Opera House in April 2024. Music for

KECT on the Air was written by Dufour and Will Fancher, a Chicago-based

songwriter, comedy director, and playwright. Karen Huff is provided music

direction and Brenda Summers, musical accompaniment.

In the show, Act 1 is a detective story, with the hero, Dash Duffy, tracking

down a missing artifact following the murder of a shady nightclub owner in

1940s Los Angeles.

Act 2 is a western adventure with Ray Ridgely and Ronnie Blake hot on the

trail of a bank robber and his gang, trying to return stolen valuables to an

orphanage in old California. Each story contains its fair share of camp

humor and heroic exploits.

KECT on the Air is performed as a live radio play, with each actor

portraying several characters and moving between microphones in each

scene. To enhance the studio atmosphere, the show also features an

announcer, musical accompaniment, commercials, and sound effects

produced on stage. More information HERE.