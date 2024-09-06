Home Free – Crazy(er) Life Tour presented by The Lerner Theatre

© 2024 WVPE
Published September 6, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
WVPE is a media sponsor for The Lerner Theatre presenting Home Free. The Crazy(er) Life Tour celebrates the tenth anniversary of their breakout album, Crazy Life. The album extends their run of Top-10 Billboard Country chart appearances,

totaling 14 in the last 10 years. The concert will include a mix of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop, country and western standards, harmony, and humor. September twenty seventh at 8pm in the Lerner Theatre. More Information available at The Lerner Theatre
