Home Free – Crazy(er) Life Tour presented by The Lerner Theatre

WVPE is a media sponsor for The Lerner Theatre presenting Home Free. The Crazy(er) Life Tour celebrates the tenth anniversary of their breakout album, Crazy Life. The album extends their run of Top-10 Billboard Country chart appearances,

totaling 14 in the last 10 years. The concert will include a mix of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop, country and western standards, harmony, and humor. September twenty seventh at 8pm in the Lerner Theatre. More Information available at The Lerner Theatre