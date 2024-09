WVPE is a media sponsor for Lessons Learned from AI Gone Wrong, presented by IU South Bend College of Arts and Sciences. Using hilarious examples from her AI Weirdness blog, Janelle Shane illustrates how AI goof-ups can tell us where AI will be successful and not so successful. Lessons Learned from AI Gone Wrong: Thursday, October 10th at 5 at IU South Bend’s Northside Hall. RSVP HERE.