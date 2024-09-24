Midwest Museum of American Art presents their 46th Annual Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibit

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Midwest Museum of American Art presenting their 46th annual Elkhart Juried Regional exhibit. This exhibit features artwork from over 100 artists from a 24-county area of Michiana. The exhibit will showcase current art being produced in all media and styles. The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of American Art in downtown Elkhart from October 5th through December 22nd. More information is available HERE.