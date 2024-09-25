A one-hour monthly radio broadcast focusing on the arts, music and culture in the Michiana area. Celebrate the vibrant and flavorful fusion of local and regional talent. The Sauce is broadcast every 2nd Monday of the month at 7 pm Eastern and is produced by Karl Smith (Host of J:Cubed Jazz to the 3rd Power.)
‘The Sauce’ EP 44: Featuring Girl Named Tom, Nambi E. Kelly and Eric Jacobsen.
Returning for its October installment, 'The Sauce' with host Dawn Burns will air on Monday, October 14th at 7 p.m. Eastern. This episode feature winners of NBC’s The Voice: Girl Named Tom, actor, playwright and producer Nambi E. Kelly and jazz trumpeter Eric Jacobsen. Tune in to this one-hour monthly radio broadcast that highlights the arts, music, and culture, celebrating the dynamic blend of local, regional, and national talent.