WVPE is a proud media sponsor for Goshen Theater announcing A Cole Porter Celebration Concert with the Elkhart County Symphony and featuring local vocalists. This special evening celebrating the music of Cole Porter with all the songs you remember, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Wunderbar,” You’re the Top,” “Friendship,” and many more. Enjoy this walk down memory lane on Saturday, November 2nd at 7. More at GoshenTheater.org.