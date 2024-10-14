Indiana Gubernatorial Candidates Interviews on WVPE
Join WVPE and IPB News Statehouse Bureau Chief Brandon Smith as he interviews each of the gubernatorial candidates. Each interview will air on Morning Edition (8:45 AM) and All Things Considered (4:30 PM) October 15th, 16th and 17th. You can also get information and watch the interviews on wvpe.org by clicking the links below.
Mike Braun (R) - Airs Tuesday, October 15th, 2024
Jennifer McCormick (D) - Airs Wednesday, October 16th, 2024
Donald Rainwater (L) - Airs Thursday, October 17th, 2024