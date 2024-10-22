2024 Indiana Gubernatorial Debate on WVPE

© 2024 WVPE
The 2024 Indiana Gubernatorial Debate is broadcast live from WFYI’s studio in Indianapolis and is presented by the Indiana Debate Commission in coordination with IPBS. The candidates include Democrat Jennifer McCormick, Libertarian Donald Rainwater, and Republican Mike Braun. The moderator is Laura Merrifield Wilson, a Professor of Political Science from the University of Indianapolis. Airs October 24th at 7:00 PM EST on 88.1 WVPE, or watch the stream below.
