Alexa command issues with WVPE

We understand there are problems with the Alexa commands not going to the right source.

If your Alexa device is not playing the WVPE main channel when you tell it to "play WVPE," first try telling it to "play NPR." If Alexa selects a station besides WVPE, try the following:

Go to npr.org on the device you use to connect to Amazon.

On a desktop browser, in the upper left hand corner next to the NPR logo, a station logo will also be displayed. If it is not WVPE, hover over the icon and then click on "Change." From there, you should be able to select WVPE or search for it in the "find a station" window.

On the NPR mobile app, select "My NPR" in the lower right hand corner, then select change station.

On the NPR mobile website, you'll have to scroll down a bit to find the option to change stations. Changing the station on your browser or in the NPR app should retrain Alexa to select WVPE when you say "play NPR."

Thank you for your patience and please know that we are working on a permanent fix to this problem.

-Tony

Tony Krabill

WVPE Program Director