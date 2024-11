The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Topnotch the Squirrel". It was taken by Kryston Henderson at her home in the North Shore Triangle neighborhood near Notre Dame. Topnotch loves to come up on their deck to beg for peanuts where they hand feed her. Topnotch is often caught looking in the door for her next snack. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com . Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.