Our WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Fall Beach Sunset"

The WVPE photo of the week is called “Fall Beach Sunset” and was taken by Bryan Tutton of Coloma, Michigan. It’s a wonderful sunset picture of Bryan’s 1914 Ford at the Jean Klock Park Beach in Benton Harbor. Since Bryan's office is next to Lake Michigan it makes a picturesque regular stop on his way home from work. The car is a 1914 body style, but it was built in late October of 1913. The car was restored to original except for upgraded lighting, mirrors and brakes. It has hickory spoked wheels and a crank starter….no electric starter. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.