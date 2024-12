The WVPE photo of the week is called "Holiday Season in Sturgis" and was taken by Cyndi Holther. The photo was taken at Free Church Park in Sturgis Michigan during the holiday season kick-off. The high school band was playing carols, the tree was glowing and everything just looked, and sounded, so lovely. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.