The WVPE photo of the week is called "Red-headed Woodpecker on the River" and was taken by Steve Snyder of Argos. The photo was taken near the Tippecanoe river while Steve was visiting his nephews trying to catch a photo of a yellow bellied sapsucker. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.