Vesper Chorale presents In and Out of Dreams

WVPE is a media sponsor for Vesper Chorale, presenting In and Out of Dreams, Sunday, January 26th at 3 PM at Kern Road Mennonite Church in South Bend. Dreams are one of the most fascinating aspects of being human. This chorale concert delves into our dreams, which offer glimpses into our *psyche, hopes, and desires. The program features Joel Thompson’s Hold Fast to Dreams and Eric Whitacre’s Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine. Made possible in part by the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receives support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For tickets and more information visit Musicalartsindiana.org