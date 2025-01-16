Our WVPE Photo of the Week is called “Birds of a feather , flock together”

The WVPE photo of the week is called “Birds of a feather , flock together”. It was taken by Steve Snyder at his home in Argos. It’s a photo of a flock of robins drinking from a bird bath during a streak of sub zero temperatures. Steve explains that “Fresh water is so important for our feathered friends and the robins stay year round with all the berries we offer them.”. If you want to submit a picture, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be chosen as the next WVPE Photo of the Week.