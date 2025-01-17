South Bend Civic Theatre Presents: Once On This Island
This Island. This joyous Carribbean fable follows the story of a peasant girl that
This Island. This joyous Carribbean fable follows the story of a peasant girl that
falls in love with a boy from a wealthy family on the other side of her island. An
assortment of powerful gods join her on her journey to tear down cultural walls.
Appropriate for all ages. February 28th through March 9th in the South Bend
Civics' Wilson Auditorium. More information and tickets available at