South Bend Civic Theatre Presents: Once On This Island

WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Civic Theatre presenting Once On

This Island. This joyous Carribbean fable follows the story of a peasant girl that

falls in love with a boy from a wealthy family on the other side of her island. An

assortment of powerful gods join her on her journey to tear down cultural walls.

Appropriate for all ages. February 28th through March 9th in the South Bend

Civics’ Wilson Auditorium. More information and tickets available at HERE.